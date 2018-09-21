Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has cleared concussion protocol and is set to return Sunday after being inactive for Week 2.

Lewan was limited in practice on Wednesday but spent extensive time working one-on-one with coach Mike Vrabel during the open period of practice, jokingly telling Vrabel, a former NFL outside linebacker, he's lost a step.

Lewan met with an independent physician and was cleared after being a full participant in practice on Thursday. He was also a full participant on Friday.

Getting Lewan back is a major addition for the Titans offense as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who boast one of the NFL's top defensive fronts, led by defensive end Calais Campbell.

"Taylor is ready to go. He's cleared and will be playing again. Anybody that we can get back is a boost," Vrabel said.

Added Lewan, "I feel good. I wouldn't have passed the protocol if I didn't. I have a wife and kid. I don't want to be that guy who is 45 years old and don't know my name."

Lewan may not be the only player returning to the field for Tennessee this weekend. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has made progress this week and had what offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur called his best day of practice on Thursday. Mariota continued to wear a modified glove that had the index and middle fingers cut out of it to help him grip the football.

Vrabel said Mariota will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game but said he will be cautious not to put his quarterback out there if he can't protect himself.