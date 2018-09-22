Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi think the Buccaneers' magic will continue in Week 3 against the Steelers. (0:39)

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers might be shaking up their cornerback lineup for Monday Night Football.

Veteran corner Coty Sensabaugh confirmed he received some first-team reps during Saturday's practice, making him a potential starter over Artie Burns at the outside corner spot opposite Joe Haden.

Sensabaugh said Burns started the practice, and he isn't sure what his role is for the Week 3 matchup with Tampa Bay. The Steelers are trying to tighten up after giving up 42 points to the Chiefs last week.

"I'm expecting to find out just like you guys," Sensabaugh said. "Whenever my number is called, go in. Whenever they are taking me out, go out. Just going with the program."

Burns, a first-round pick in 2016, has started 27 games in his career. He was part of a secondary that experienced multiple communication breakdowns on which Patrick Mahomes capitalized.

In injury news, offensive guard David DeCastro (hand) will not play this week but hopes to return for Week 4. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) calls himself a game-time decision but didn't practice all week, so is unlikely to start. Guard B.J. Finney and guard/tackle Matt Feiler will replace DeCastro and Gilbert.