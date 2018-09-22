        <
        >

          Steelers mull changes in secondary for Monday Night Football

          play
          Woodson: Steelers 'are not ready to play football games' (0:39)

          Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi think the Buccaneers' magic will continue in Week 3 against the Steelers. (0:39)

          2:06 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers might be shaking up their cornerback lineup for Monday Night Football.

          Veteran corner Coty Sensabaugh confirmed he received some first-team reps during Saturday's practice, making him a potential starter over Artie Burns at the outside corner spot opposite Joe Haden.

          Sensabaugh said Burns started the practice, and he isn't sure what his role is for the Week 3 matchup with Tampa Bay. The Steelers are trying to tighten up after giving up 42 points to the Chiefs last week.

          "I'm expecting to find out just like you guys," Sensabaugh said. "Whenever my number is called, go in. Whenever they are taking me out, go out. Just going with the program."

          Burns, a first-round pick in 2016, has started 27 games in his career. He was part of a secondary that experienced multiple communication breakdowns on which Patrick Mahomes capitalized.

          In injury news, offensive guard David DeCastro (hand) will not play this week but hopes to return for Week 4. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) calls himself a game-time decision but didn't practice all week, so is unlikely to start. Guard B.J. Finney and guard/tackle Matt Feiler will replace DeCastro and Gilbert.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices