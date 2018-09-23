Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who is listed as questionable with cracked rib cartilage, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but he wants to see how he feels pregame before making final decision, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCoy has been limited in practice all week.

McCoy was injured in the third quarter last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers when center Ryan Groy fell on him. McCoy was in obvious pain while walking around the locker room after the game. The six-time Pro Bowler declined an interview request because he was having difficulty speaking.

McCoy, 30, finished the game with 39 yards on nine carries as well as four catches for 29 yards.