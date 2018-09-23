The Arizona Cardinals continue to stand by quarterback Sam Bradford, despite the fact that that have scored only six points in eight quarters.

But if the Cardinals needed any added motivation to turn to rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen, they will have some financially.

Editor's Picks Cardinals downplay scaled back playbook despite needed changes The Cardinals are the worst offense in the NFL through two weeks and Sunday will be the first test for a scaled down playbook.

If the Cardinals bench Bradford after this week or even decide to release him from the roster and go with Mike Glennon as the backup, they would save over $4 million in unpaid per-game roster bonuses, per a review of Bradford's contract.

That number would decrease with each week that Arizona waited to make that move, but there are some around the league who believe the Cardinals already are thinking about making a quarterback change.

Rosen took some reps with the first-team offense in practice, and those around him believe he is making progress and it is only a matter of time before he plays this season -- as it was for fellow rookie quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

But there also is a cost to Arizona for each week it waits. For each game Bradford is active this season, including Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears, he receives a $312,500 bonus. So if Bradford and the offense don't start producing more, the Cardinals could opt to turn to Rosen -- and save millions of dollars doing it.

Bradford, 30, has passed for a total of just 243 yards and thrown two interceptions in his first two games with the winless Cardinals.