Baker Mayfield says he is going to enjoy the win with his teammates, but that he isn't losing focus on the big picture. (0:39)

The Cleveland Browns will name rookie Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback Monday, according to a report by Cleveland.com.

Browns coach Hue Jackson will announce Mayfield as the team's starter after meeting with the No. 1 overall draft pick and veteran Tyrod Taylor, according to the website.

Editor's Picks There's no going back, Hue. It's Baker Mayfield time You can watch the tape, but once you do, there won't be any going back, Coach. Baker Mayfield is QB1.

Jackson has publicly stated that he will wait until Monday to announce his starter for Cleveland's next game, which is against the Oakland Raiders. Jackson has given the players the weekend off, and he does not want to announce his starter without first talking to the players.

Taylor was injured in Thursday night's game against the Jets and was replaced by Mayfield, who helped the Browns erase a 14-point deficit and record their first win since Dec. 24, 2016.

Taylor is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.