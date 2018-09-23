HOUSTON -- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

Engram was hurt when he was hit low after a catch by Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson. He limped off the field after the 19-yard gain.

Editor's Picks Giants lineman Flowers benched for Wheeler Former first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers has been benched by the Giants for Sunday.

The second-year tight end was checked by the trainers and did some light sprints on the sideline. It looked as if he might return.

The Giants originally listed him as questionable to return before the final decision was made to keep him out for the remainder of the contest.

Engram had nine catches for 85 yards and a touchdown coming into Sunday. He wasn't the Giants' only skill-position player banged up against the Texans. Rookie running back Saquon Barkley missed a series in the first quarter after getting hit on his knee on the opening drive, which ended with him rushing for a 15-yard touchdown.

Barkley returned after sitting out the Giants' second offensive drive.