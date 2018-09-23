MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Akeem Spence was ejected for ripping off Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele's helmet in a scuffle after a play midway through the second quarter.

Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence (93) pulls the helmet off of Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kelechi Osemele. USA Today

Spence, a Dolphins starting defensive tackle, was in the middle of a brawl involving multiple players after a third-down sack, and he yanked Osemele's helmet off by the face mask. He had Osemele's helmet in hand and appeared to hit another Raider, possibly accidentally, while still pursuing Osemele.

The ejection for unnecessary roughness negated the Cameron Wake sack and gave the Raiders a first down. The Raiders went on to score a field goal on the drive.

Miami is now down two defensive linemen, as William Hayes left earlier in the game with a right knee injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.