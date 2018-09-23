BALTIMORE -- Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from Sunday's game against the Ravens as officials said Lindsay threw a punch in the scrum to recover a fumble.

Lindsay came into Sunday's game as the Broncos' leading rusher with 178 yards. Lindsay had 20 yards rushing on four carries before the ejection, which came just before the two-minute warning.

On a second-and-1 from the Ravens' 25-yard line, Baltimore outside linebacker Terrell Suggs sacked Broncos quarterback Case Keenum from behind, knocking the ball free. Broncos right tackle Jared Veldheer was the first player to reach the ball as several players for both teams, including Lindsay, then piled on.

Lindsay can be seen on replays swinging his arm into the pile. The officials met for several moments before referee Ron Torbert announced that Lindsay had been flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for throwing a punch.

As a result of the ejection, Lindsay could face a one-game suspension. The Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football next week.

Lindsay, a Denver South High School graduate, made the Broncos' roster as an undrafted rookie and has been one of the team's most consistent players on offense.