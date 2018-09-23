KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes broke the NFL record for touchdown passes in the first three games of a season with three scoring tosses in the second quarter Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has 13 touchdown passes, breaking the record of 12 for the first three games of a season set by Denver's Peyton Manning in 2013.

Mahomes threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 12 yards to Demetrius Harris, 4 yards to Chris Conley, and 12 yards to Sammy Watkins to break Manning's record and put the Chiefs ahead 35-7 late in the first half.

The touchdown to Conley was spectacular. Pressure sent Mahomes out of the pocket to his left, but a defender forced him to reverse field. Mahomes then threw a laser to Conley in the back of the end zone while running to his right.

Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers and then tied a Chiefs record with six scoring throws last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.