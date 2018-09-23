LANDOVER, Md. -- Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off Sunday with a left ankle injury and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game almost immediately, which speaks to the severity of the injury to the Green Bay Packers' veteran defensive tackle.

Wilkerson got leg whipped by Packers safety Kentrell Brice late in the second quarter. Brice immediately motioned to the Packers' bench for medical assistance.

Wilkerson was one of the Packers' marquee free-agent signings this offseason. First-year general manager Brian Gutekunst gave the former New York Jet a one-year, $5 million contract to try to resurrect his career in Green Bay. The deal also contained up to $3 million in incentives.

The Jets cut Wilkerson this offseason after just two seasons of a five-year, $86 million contract.

The Packers also finished the first half without starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who suffered a back injury and was questionable to return.