Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams is expected to make his season debut this week against No. 7 Stanford after sitting out the team's first four games.

Coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that barring a slip-up this week, Williams would be able to contribute for the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish against the Cardinal. Notre Dame has not confirmed a suspension for Williams or the reason why he has not played so far this season. Kelly has been unable to discuss specifics of Williams' situation because of privacy issues with the university.

"Dexter has been doing well," Kelly said Sunday during a conference call with reporters. "If he continues to have the type of week he's had the last few weeks, I expect he'd be able to do something for us this week."

Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams may be back on the field this week after missing the first four games of the season. Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Williams averaged 9.2 yards per carry for Notre Dame in a reserve role last season. Of his 39 carries in 2017, 17 went for a first down. The senior has 641 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 99 carries in 29 career games for the Irish.

Williams would enter a running back rotation featuring Tony Jones Jr. and Jafar Armstrong.