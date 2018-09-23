PHILADELPHIA -- It wasn't always pretty, but Carson Wentz's 2018 debut ended in a 20-16 win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Indianapolis Colts, and with the arrow pointing up on his health.

Wentz, making his first start in 287 days following ACL/LCL surgery on his left knee, finished 25-of-37 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception (84.9 QB rating). Thanks to a clock-consuming touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and a late goal-line stand by the defense, Wentz walked off a winner in his much-anticipated return.

The home crowd erupted as Wentz emerged through the smoke and came running out of the tunnel during introductions, and stayed amped as he engineered a 12-play, 79-yard drive on the Eagles' first possession that he capped with a 13-yard touchdown strike to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert. He went 5-of-7 on the drive, with all five completions going to tight ends.

Wentz sported a 111 quarterback rating entering the break. Right before halftime, he spun left to avoid the rush and sprinted for the sidelines, stretching the ball forward as he dove to pick up the first down. His elusiveness wasn't quite at peak 2017 levels, but he was able to use his legs to create on several occasions.

Wentz hit a rough patch in the third quarter. He threw an ill-advised ball to tight end Zach Ertz that was intercepted by linebacker Anthony Walker, and was stripped by Margus Hunt late in the frame. Both turnovers resulted in Colts field goals.

The Eagles mounted a penalty-aided 17-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth that chewed up 11:18 of game clock. Wentz converted on a pair of third downs, including a 10-yard completion to Nelson Agholor down the right sideline that set up the go-ahead touchdown by Wendell Smallwood.

A Derek Barnett sack of Andrew Luck deep in Eagles territory sealed Philadelphia's win.

There were moments of rust as Wentz reacclimated to game action. The decision-making wasn't always on point, and there were times when he tried to evade defenders and instead ended up being taken down -- an expected part of the learning curve as he adjusts to early limitations coming off major surgery. He was sacked five times.

But Wentz looked healthy and appeared to trust the knee. He made several clutch throws and was able to manufacture offense despite missing several of his playmakers, including running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) and receivers Mike Wallace (broken leg) and Alshon Jeffery (shoulder).

He should be better equipped when the Eagles (2-1) play at the Tennessee Titans next week.