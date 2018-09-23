LOS ANGELES -- Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is out for the rest of the team's game against the Chargers with what a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter is a calf injury.

Peters was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room on a cart.

Peters, 25, was injured in the first half on a 27-yard pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to tight end Antonio Gates.

The Rams acquired Peters, who leads the NFL with 20 interceptions dating to 2015, in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season Peters has four tackles, a pass deflection, and in Week 1 he intercepted a pass by Derek Carr and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown in a victory over the Oakland Raiders.

In addition to Peters, the Rams also lost returner JoJo Natson for the rest of the game because of a hand injury.

Natson was signed after both Pro Bowl returner Pharoh Cooper (ankle) and backup returner Mike Thomas (groin) were put on injured reserve.