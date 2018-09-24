DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore the ACL in his right knee on Sunday in an unusual way.

It happened while Hayes completed a huge third-down sack on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, coach Adam Gase said.

Editor's Picks Matthews: NFL 'getting soft' with roughing calls Clay Matthews said the NFL is "getting soft" after he was whistled for a third roughing-the-passer penalty this season, while the league took the unusual step of expressing immediate support for the call.

"He was trying to not put body weight on the quarterback," Gase said. "His foot got caught in the ground."

According to the new NFL rule change, a defender laying their body weight on a quarterback after a tackle or sack incurs a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty.

Gase was asked if he believes the rule change led to Hayes' torn ACL: "I'm just telling you what happened. ... I'm just telling you what he did."

Hayes purposely tried to torque his body to avoid lying on Carr and immediately grabbed his right knee and rolled on the ground.

William Hayes tried to avoid putting his body weight on Derek Carr on this sack and ended up tearing his ACL when his foot got caught in the ground, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Hayes walked off the field in considerable pain with a heavy limp.

This is a big loss for the Dolphins, who counted on Hayes to be one of their top run stoppers and rotational edge rushers.

"It hurts. He's one of our leaders," Gase said. "That's going to be a tough one to swallow."

Charles Harris, the Dolphins' 2017 first-round pick, will be asked to step into a bigger role with Hayes out.

Gase did confirm Monday that injuries to defensive end Andre Branch (knee), linebacker Chase Allen (foot) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are not expected to be season-ending.