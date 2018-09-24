San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf strain he suffered in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN.

The injury occurred in the second quarter and Sherman didn't return to the game. A 49ers staff member had to assist him on his walk to the locker room at halftime.

Before departing, Sherman had two tackles and broke up a deep pass that Patrick Mahomes slightly underthrew for receiver Tyreek Hill.

The 49ers' Richard Sherman broke up a potential TD pass to the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on Sunday before leaving the game with a calf injury. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Sherman was playing his third regular-season game after recovering from the torn right Achilles he suffered last November. He also had surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle in the offseason and missed practice last Thursday with what the team called a heel injury.

He departed the locker room with his left foot in a walking boot.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.