After sitting on an announcement since their first win in more than a year, the Cleveland Browns made it official that rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced Mayfield as the team's starter Monday after practice and a chance to meet with the No. 1 overall draft pick and veteran Tyrod Taylor.

"He's the starting quarterback of this football team," Jackson said. "We know it's a long season, all kind of things can happen. Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback of this team."

Jackson said he told Mayfield that he earned the opportunity to start through his performance. Mayfield had a big grin on his face upon being told he was getting the job, Jackson said.

Mayfield said it was more gratifying to have had to earn the starting role.

"You want to have to work for it. You've got to earn it," the rookie quarterback said Monday. "... Success is so much more fun when you have to work for it."

Taylor was injured in Thursday night's game against the New York Jets and was replaced by Mayfield, who helped the Browns erase a 14-point deficit and record their first win since Dec. 24, 2016.

"There was nothing that I saw that he wasn't ready to handle," Jackson said. "He checked off every box for me.

"... This is sooner than when I thought it would happen, because I thought we would play much better earlier on offense and we didn't. There was a stark difference in how we performed when he got in there."

Mayfield will be the Browns' 30th starting quarterback since they resumed play in 1999, the most by any team in the NFL in that time. Cleveland has one playoff appearance, in 2002, in that span.

Taylor will serve as the backup quarterback for Sunday's game if he is healthy, Jackson said. Taylor was expected to clear the concussion protocol this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Pat McManamon contributed to this report.