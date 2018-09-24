Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson will miss the rest of the 2018 season because of an ankle injury he suffered Sunday, a source told ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy on Monday called the injury "significant" and said it required him to stay overnight in Washington for a procedure so he can travel back to Green Bay.

"I would say it's significant but that's as far as the details I have right now," he said.

McCarthy also said Monday that linebacker Nick Perry is in the concussion protocol. Perry had seven tackles in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson was carted off the field Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wilkerson got leg whipped by Packers safety Kentrell Brice late in the second quarter. Brice immediately motioned to the Packers' bench for medical assistance and Wilkerson was carted off the field.

Wilkerson was one of the Packers' marquee free-agent signings this offseason. First-year general manager Brian Gutekunst gave the former New York Jet a one-year, $5 million contract to try to resurrect his career in Green Bay. The deal also contained up to $3 million in incentives.

The Jets cut Wilkerson this offseason after just two seasons of a five-year, $86 million contract.