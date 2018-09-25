NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Fatal flaws for all 32 teams

The NFL Live crew plays Overreaction Monday and discusses whether the Patriots are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. (2:47)

With three games in the books, teams are gaining better clarity on where they stand in terms of both their strengths and weaknesses.

As we run down Week 4 of the Power Rankings, we're focusing on the latter. What's your team's most glaring early-season problem?

Record: 3-0

Week 3 ranking: 1

Despite a formidable front that includes Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, the Rams are allowing 5.0 yards per rush this season, ranked 27th in the NFL. - Doug Clawson

Record: 3-0

Week 3 ranking: 3

The Chiefs allow 474 total yards per game, most in the NFL and the most through three games in franchise history. Additionally, the only 3-0 team in the Super Bowl era to allow more points than the Chiefs (92) is the 2000 Rams (94). -- Joey Koontz

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 5

The Eagles' average field position is their own 23-yard line, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They have scored a TD or FG on 28.6 percent of their drives, which ranks 25th in the NFL, something they ranked seventh in last season. -- Vince Masi

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 2

Only the 0-3 Cardinals have made fewer trips to the red zone (two) than the Jaguars this season (five). As a result, they have scored points on just 30 percent of their drives, the second-worst rate among teams with winning records (Eagles, 29 percent). -- Koontz

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 9

The Saints have allowed nine pass plays of at least 30 yards and five touchdown passes of at least 30 yards, both of which are most in the NFL. The Saints gave up four such touchdown passes all of last season. -- Masi

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 4

The Patriots rank 31st in receiving yards from WR (230). New England has just one catch this season that went for 30 yards this season, a 30-yard reception by TE Rob Gronkowski in Week 1. -- Masi

Record: 1-1-1

Week 3 ranking: 10

The Steelers have been penalized at least 12 times in every game so far and have been called for 37 penalties total, worst in the NFL. The next closest team? The Bills, with 28 penalties.

Record: 3-0

Week 3 ranking: 16

The Dolphins average the third-lowest time of possession per game (26:46). That could be because their opponents convert on 80 percent of their third-down rushes, tied for the second-highest rate in the NFL. -- Koontz

Record: 1-1-1

Week 3 ranking: 6

The Vikings ran the ball six times Sunday, tied for the fewest rush attempts by any team in a game in NFL history. Dalvin Cook was inactive (hamstring) and has just 78 yards on 26 rushes this season (3.0 yards per rush). -- Clawson

Record: 1-1-1

Week 3 ranking: 7

Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent, and it shows with his 3-10 passing performance outside of the pocket Sunday. He's completing 33 percent (6-of-18) of his passes outside the pocket this season, down from 45 percent over the previous five seasons combined. -- Clawson

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 14

While the Panthers' defense ranks eighth in the percentage of drives with a TD or field goal allowed, they've had issues in the red zone. Opponents have scored TDs on all seven red-zone drives against the Panthers, the only team this season to have that distinction. -- Masi

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 8

The Falcons defense is 31st in yards per rush (5.2), 31st in first downs per game (25.7) and third-down conversion rate (48.8 percent). They aren't much better at sacking the QB either, ranking 30th at 3.9 percent of opponents' dropbacks. -- Masi

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 11

The Buccaneers came into Week 3 allowing 412.5 passing yards per game. While they improved on Monday night, they still gave up 335 passing yards in the loss to the Steelers.

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 13

The Bengals have yet to get any production from 2017 first-round pick WR John Ross. Dalton is 5-for-13 targeting Ross this season for 27 yards, a TD and two interceptions. -- Clawson

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 19

The Ravens are averaging 3.1 yards per rush this season, 31st in the NFL and their worst through three games since 2013, when they finished 8-8. None of their three running backs are averaging better than 3.4 yards per rush. -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 12

The Chargers defense allows 8.9 yards per pass attempt, second worst in the NFL (Saints, 11.2). That includes a combined 9.7 yards per attempt from Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff in the Chargers' two losses. -- Koontz

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 15

The Broncos have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 26 percent of dropbacks when they send a blitz, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. Their blitz has generated just one sack in their past two games combined. -- Koontz

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 23

While the Bears rank second in plays per drive at 6.2, they are 29th in touchdowns per drive at 12.5 percent. Part of that reason, they rank 27th in red zone efficiency TD. -- Masi

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 21

Can the Redskins get their wide receivers going? They have been targeted a league-low 32 times this season and rank in the bottom-third in receptions (23), yards after the catch (76) and first-down catches (14). -- Masi

Record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 20

The Titans have scored a touchdown on just three of their 32 drives this season (9 percent), the lowest rate in the NFL. They have failed to score a touchdown on their past 18 drives. -- Koontz

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 24

The Seahawks haven't been able to get the run game going despite investing a first-round pick in Rashaad Penny. Penny has the worst yards per rush (2.2) average in the NFL among qualified rushers, and the Seahawks rank 30th in yards per rush as a team (3.3). -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 17

Dak Prescott is averaging 4.5 yards per dropback, which ranks better than only Sam Bradford among qualifying quarterbacks this season. Prescott has a Total QBR of 35.8 through three games. His Total QBR through the first three games of 2016 and 2017 was 75.2. -- Masi

Record: 1-1-1

Week 3 ranking: 28

The Browns are blitzing 41 percent of the time this season, the highest rate in the NFL. However they are allowing the seventh-highest completion percentage with that blitz (67 percent), compared with the second-lowest completion percentage (58 percent) when they don't blitz. -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 25

The Colts still don't seem to trust Andrew Luck's ability to throw the deep ball, as evident in their decision to have Jacoby Brissett attempt the Hail Mary on the final play in Week 3. Luck is averaging just 5.4 air yards per attempt this season, the shortest average pass in the league. -- Koontz

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 29

The Lions have an unbalanced defense. They ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (149.3) and last in yards per rush (5.4) but have the best pass defense in the league (152.0 yards per game). -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 18

The 49ers are 6-2 when Jimmy Garoppolo starts in the past two seasons, averaging 27.1 PPG. They are 1-10 with 17.0 PPG when anyone else starts at QB. -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 26

The Jets rank last in the NFL with eight giveaways (at least two in each game). Sam Darnold has the highest interception rate at 5.4 percent this season. -- Clawson

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 30

Sacks could be the flaw on both sides of the ball. The Giants rank 27th, allowing a sack on 9.7 percent of their dropbacks. They rank 29th on defense, sacking passers on 3.8 percent of dropbacks. -- Masi

Record: 0-3

Week 3 ranking: 22

Deshaun Watson has been pressured on 44 percent of his dropbacks this season, the highest rate in the league. That is because the Texans' offensive line has controlled the line of scrimmage on 43 percent of dropbacks, the lowest rate in the NFL. -- Koontz

Record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 32

The Bills offense has gone three-and-out on 54 percent of drives this season, on pace to be the highest rate for any team in the past 15 seasons. Part of the reason is that Bills quarterbacks are completing an NFL-low 50 percent of their passes. -- Koontz

Record: 0-3

Week 3 ranking: 27

Surprisingly, the 0-3 Raiders have not taken an offensive snap when trailing in the first three quarters this season. However, they have been outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter, by far the worst margin in the NFL and the worst for any team through the first three games of a season since the 2014 Jaguars (who finished that season 3-13). -- Koontz

Record: 0-3

Week 3 ranking: 31

The Cardinals can't move the ball, they have 571 yards of offense this season, the fewest by any team through three games since the 2006 Raiders (531). -- Clawson