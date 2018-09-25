NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Fatal flaws for all 32 teams

With three games in the books, teams are gaining better clarity on where they stand in terms of both their strengths and weaknesses.
As we run down Week 4 of the Power Rankings, we're focusing on the latter. What's your team's most glaring early-season problem?
How we rank: Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how all 32 teams stack up.
1. Los Angeles Rams
Record: 3-0
Week 3 ranking: 1
Despite a formidable front that includes Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, the Rams are allowing 5.0 yards per rush this season, ranked 27th in the NFL. - Doug Clawson
2. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 3-0
Week 3 ranking: 3
The Chiefs allow 474 total yards per game, most in the NFL and the most through three games in franchise history. Additionally, the only 3-0 team in the Super Bowl era to allow more points than the Chiefs (92) is the 2000 Rams (94). -- Joey Koontz
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 5
The Eagles' average field position is their own 23-yard line, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They have scored a TD or FG on 28.6 percent of their drives, which ranks 25th in the NFL, something they ranked seventh in last season. -- Vince Masi
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 2
Only the 0-3 Cardinals have made fewer trips to the red zone (two) than the Jaguars this season (five). As a result, they have scored points on just 30 percent of their drives, the second-worst rate among teams with winning records (Eagles, 29 percent). -- Koontz
5. New Orleans Saints
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 9
The Saints have allowed nine pass plays of at least 30 yards and five touchdown passes of at least 30 yards, both of which are most in the NFL. The Saints gave up four such touchdown passes all of last season. -- Masi
6. New England Patriots
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 4
The Patriots rank 31st in receiving yards from WR (230). New England has just one catch this season that went for 30 yards this season, a 30-yard reception by TE Rob Gronkowski in Week 1. -- Masi
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 1-1-1
Week 3 ranking: 10
The Steelers have been penalized at least 12 times in every game so far and have been called for 37 penalties total, worst in the NFL. The next closest team? The Bills, with 28 penalties.
8. Miami Dolphins
Record: 3-0
Week 3 ranking: 16
The Dolphins average the third-lowest time of possession per game (26:46). That could be because their opponents convert on 80 percent of their third-down rushes, tied for the second-highest rate in the NFL. -- Koontz
9. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 1-1-1
Week 3 ranking: 6
The Vikings ran the ball six times Sunday, tied for the fewest rush attempts by any team in a game in NFL history. Dalvin Cook was inactive (hamstring) and has just 78 yards on 26 rushes this season (3.0 yards per rush). -- Clawson
10. Green Bay Packers
Record: 1-1-1
Week 3 ranking: 7
Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent, and it shows with his 3-10 passing performance outside of the pocket Sunday. He's completing 33 percent (6-of-18) of his passes outside the pocket this season, down from 45 percent over the previous five seasons combined. -- Clawson
11. Carolina Panthers
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 14
While the Panthers' defense ranks eighth in the percentage of drives with a TD or field goal allowed, they've had issues in the red zone. Opponents have scored TDs on all seven red-zone drives against the Panthers, the only team this season to have that distinction. -- Masi
12. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 8
The Falcons defense is 31st in yards per rush (5.2), 31st in first downs per game (25.7) and third-down conversion rate (48.8 percent). They aren't much better at sacking the QB either, ranking 30th at 3.9 percent of opponents' dropbacks. -- Masi
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 11
The Buccaneers came into Week 3 allowing 412.5 passing yards per game. While they improved on Monday night, they still gave up 335 passing yards in the loss to the Steelers.
14. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 13
The Bengals have yet to get any production from 2017 first-round pick WR John Ross. Dalton is 5-for-13 targeting Ross this season for 27 yards, a TD and two interceptions. -- Clawson
15. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 19
The Ravens are averaging 3.1 yards per rush this season, 31st in the NFL and their worst through three games since 2013, when they finished 8-8. None of their three running backs are averaging better than 3.4 yards per rush. -- Clawson
16. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 12
The Chargers defense allows 8.9 yards per pass attempt, second worst in the NFL (Saints, 11.2). That includes a combined 9.7 yards per attempt from Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff in the Chargers' two losses. -- Koontz
17. Denver Broncos
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 15
The Broncos have pressured opposing quarterbacks on 26 percent of dropbacks when they send a blitz, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. Their blitz has generated just one sack in their past two games combined. -- Koontz
Clark loves Mack's incredible impact
Ryan Clark praises Khalil Mack's defensive impact after tallying two sacks in Chicago's Week 3 win against Arizona.
18. Chicago Bears
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 23
While the Bears rank second in plays per drive at 6.2, they are 29th in touchdowns per drive at 12.5 percent. Part of that reason, they rank 27th in red zone efficiency TD. -- Masi
19. Washington Redskins
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 21
Can the Redskins get their wide receivers going? They have been targeted a league-low 32 times this season and rank in the bottom-third in receptions (23), yards after the catch (76) and first-down catches (14). -- Masi
20. Tennessee Titans
Record: 2-1
Week 3 ranking: 20
The Titans have scored a touchdown on just three of their 32 drives this season (9 percent), the lowest rate in the NFL. They have failed to score a touchdown on their past 18 drives. -- Koontz
21. Seattle Seahawks
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 24
The Seahawks haven't been able to get the run game going despite investing a first-round pick in Rashaad Penny. Penny has the worst yards per rush (2.2) average in the NFL among qualified rushers, and the Seahawks rank 30th in yards per rush as a team (3.3). -- Clawson
22. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 17
Dak Prescott is averaging 4.5 yards per dropback, which ranks better than only Sam Bradford among qualifying quarterbacks this season. Prescott has a Total QBR of 35.8 through three games. His Total QBR through the first three games of 2016 and 2017 was 75.2. -- Masi
Mayfield: 'I didn't come here just to win one game'
Baker Mayfield addresses the media after being named the Browns' starting quarterback against the Raiders.
23. Cleveland Browns
Record: 1-1-1
Week 3 ranking: 28
The Browns are blitzing 41 percent of the time this season, the highest rate in the NFL. However they are allowing the seventh-highest completion percentage with that blitz (67 percent), compared with the second-lowest completion percentage (58 percent) when they don't blitz. -- Clawson
24. Indianapolis Colts
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 25
The Colts still don't seem to trust Andrew Luck's ability to throw the deep ball, as evident in their decision to have Jacoby Brissett attempt the Hail Mary on the final play in Week 3. Luck is averaging just 5.4 air yards per attempt this season, the shortest average pass in the league. -- Koontz
25. Detroit Lions
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 29
The Lions have an unbalanced defense. They ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (149.3) and last in yards per rush (5.4) but have the best pass defense in the league (152.0 yards per game). -- Clawson
26. San Francisco 49ers
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 18
The 49ers are 6-2 when Jimmy Garoppolo starts in the past two seasons, averaging 27.1 PPG. They are 1-10 with 17.0 PPG when anyone else starts at QB. -- Clawson
27. New York Jets
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 26
The Jets rank last in the NFL with eight giveaways (at least two in each game). Sam Darnold has the highest interception rate at 5.4 percent this season. -- Clawson
28. New York Giants
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 30
Sacks could be the flaw on both sides of the ball. The Giants rank 27th, allowing a sack on 9.7 percent of their dropbacks. They rank 29th on defense, sacking passers on 3.8 percent of dropbacks. -- Masi
29. Houston Texans
Record: 0-3
Week 3 ranking: 22
Deshaun Watson has been pressured on 44 percent of his dropbacks this season, the highest rate in the league. That is because the Texans' offensive line has controlled the line of scrimmage on 43 percent of dropbacks, the lowest rate in the NFL. -- Koontz
30. Buffalo Bills
Record: 1-2
Week 3 ranking: 32
The Bills offense has gone three-and-out on 54 percent of drives this season, on pace to be the highest rate for any team in the past 15 seasons. Part of the reason is that Bills quarterbacks are completing an NFL-low 50 percent of their passes. -- Koontz
31. Oakland Raiders
Record: 0-3
Week 3 ranking: 27
Surprisingly, the 0-3 Raiders have not taken an offensive snap when trailing in the first three quarters this season. However, they have been outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter, by far the worst margin in the NFL and the worst for any team through the first three games of a season since the 2014 Jaguars (who finished that season 3-13). -- Koontz
32. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 0-3
Week 3 ranking: 31
The Cardinals can't move the ball, they have 571 yards of offense this season, the fewest by any team through three games since the 2006 Raiders (531). -- Clawson