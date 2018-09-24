INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts are not concerned with the way quarterback Andrew Luck has thrown the ball through the first three weeks of the season, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

Luck, who missed last season with a shoulder injury that started in 2015, is averaging a career-low 5.3 yards a completion. The low yards per completion coupled with the quarterback being replaced by Jacoby Brissett for a Hail Mary attempt on the final play at Philadelphia on Sunday caused questions on if Luck has regained his shoulder strength to make all the necessary throws in a game.

"What I've seen is he makes all the throws," Reich said. "There's been plenty of throws down the field, in my mind ... (What) I've seen is a guy who is extremely accurate. I have no concerns about velocity."

Luck is currently tied for 26th in the NFL in passing attempts that go at least 20 yards in the air with just eight, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That's opposite to how it was during his first three seasons when he was fully healthy. Luck was first in that category with 236 attempts that went at least 20 yards in the air from 2012-2014.

Luck only had 84 yards passing through the first three quarters Sunday against the Eagles before finishing 25-of-40 for 164 yards and a touchdown. He's completed 68.5 percent of his passes, which is on pace for a career high, this season for the Colts (1-2). Luck opened the regular season by throwing for 319 yards in Week 1, but he's followed it with games of 179 and 164 yards passing, respectively, in the past two games.

"I think he's playing good football," Reich said. "I'm happy with the way he's playing. I know he's like all of us, when you don't win you never feel like you're good enough at any position. We all wanted to do better than we did. I'm sure he would include himself in that, but overall he's doing a lot of things. Handling the offense well. We know how it goes, the quarterback is going to get more credit and more blame when they go right and wrong. So overall I think he's playing well."