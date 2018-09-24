FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have scored 41 points in three games, the fewest to start a season since 1990, but coach Jason Garrett said he will not make significant changes in personnel or in the playcalling operation with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

"I think it would be false for me to say this is about playcalling," Garrett said. "This is about everything we're doing offensively, we have to do better. We have to coach better. We have to play better. We have to run it better. We have to throw it better. We have to protect better. We have to do all the things good offenses do and we have to do all of those things better."

Twice in the first three weeks of the season, Garrett has defended Linehan, the Cowboys' playcaller since 2014. The Cowboys (1-2) have registered just four touchdowns on the season, a total four teams surpassed Sunday alone. Dak Prescott has thrown for less than 200 yards in nine of his past 11 games, dating back to last season.

Garrett served as the Cowboys' playcaller from 2007-12 before giving way to Bill Callahan in 2013 and Linehan the following season. While he is involved in the process of putting the game plan together, he does not anticipate getting more involved in games.

Jason Garrett's Cowboys are 1-2 and have scored just 41 points this season. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

"We're not going to go down that road right now," Garrett said. "I have a lot of confidence in Scott Linehan. He's been an outstanding coordinator in this league for a long time. He's been an outstanding coordinator for us. And he's been an outstanding playcaller for us.

"What we need to do is get better on offense and we have to constantly look at ourselves as coaches first at the positions we're putting our players in with our game plans."

In terms of personnel, Garrett said he believes the team is playing its five best offensive linemen, though rookie left guard Connor Williams has had some struggles. Two weeks ago, the Cowboys signed veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo -- who started 31 of 32 games for the Houston Texans in 2016-17 -- but he has been inactive for the past two games.

Last week, the Cowboys re-signed wide receiver Brice Butler, who was inactive in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We're evaluating the game and we're evaluating everything that we're doing in all phases of our team and we'll spend the next couple of days going that as we put a plan together for Detroit," Garret said. "And we'll make the necessary changes that we need to make."