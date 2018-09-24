Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that will sideline him at least one month, and cornerback Marcus Peters might miss Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a strained calf, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peters is considered day to day, but with the short turnaround for the Thursday night game it will be tough for him to play, the sources said.

Talib suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the Rams' 35-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He left the locker room with the help of a crutch, wearing a boot on his left foot.

Peters walked out of the locker room wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

The Rams' two star cornerbacks -- Marcus Peters, left, and Aqib Talib, right -- were both injured Sunday. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Peters and Talib were acquired in offseason trades with the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, respectively.

This season, Peters has four tackles and one pass deflection. He returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in Week 1.

Talib has seven tackles and two pass deflections.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.