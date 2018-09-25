The Minnesota Vikings said they are concerned about the "well-being" of defensive end Everson Griffen, who did not play in Week 3 and was listed on the injury report Monday.

"We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Monday night. "We are currently focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."

Spielman's statement came after multiple reports said Griffen was allegedly involved in an incident at a hotel in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Griffen was ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills after not practicing last week because of a knee injury. Coach Mike Zimmer was asked postgame to address why Griffen was not on the sideline, to which he responded, "He is having a personal matter and I'm going to leave it at that."

On Monday, Griffen was listed as DNP on the simulated practice injury report with a "knee/non-football injury." (The Vikings have a short week since they are playing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday; they did not practice Monday.)

Griffen was arrested twice after his rookie season, the first incident coming Jan. 28, 2011, when he was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of public intoxication. He was arrested days later for allegedly assaulting an officer during a traffic stop.

Griffen, 30, has played all nine of his seasons with the Vikings, compiling 62 sacks. He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection.