          Bucs safety Chris Conte put on IR

          play
          McDonald stiff-arms Conte to the ground on TD (0:37)

          Ben Roethlisberger tosses a short pass to Vance McDonald, who shoves Chris Conte to the ground and goes 75 yards for a touchdown. (0:37)

          4:57 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Chris Conte was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after aggravating his knee injury during Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          Conte, who had started all three games and has 14 tackles for the Bucs this season, was stiff-armed to the ground by the Steelers' Vance McDonald on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter.

          Bucs coach Dirk Koetter, who didn't specify when Conte suffered the injury against Pittsburgh, said there's a chance that the safety could return this season.

          Conte, who originally suffered the injury against the Eagles in Week 2, was limited with a brace during practice last week, but he said he was going to try to play through it.

          ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.

