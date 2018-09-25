GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a deal with Bashaud Breeland, a move that comes with veteran cornerback Davon House expected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, a source told ESPN.

House will be placed on injured reserve.

Green Bay had a group of corners in for workouts on Tuesday, including Breeland, David Amerson and Arrion Springs.

Breeland was one of the top corners on the market this past offseason and initially signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in the early days of free agency but had that contract voided after he failed his physical because of a foot injury. He spent his first four seasons with the Redskins.

The Packers re-signed House to a one-year, $1.005 million deal after he played in 12 games for them in 2017. He began his career in Green Bay as a fourth-round pick in 2011 and then signed with the Jaguars in 2015.

A source said he has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the early part of this season. He tried to play through the injury, but it will require surgery. The injury dates back to last season and the hope was that it would heal without surgery, but he aggravated it again this year.

The Packers also have another injured cornerback, Kevin King. Last year's top draft pick missed Sunday's game at Washington because of a groin injury.

The Packers will also have a roster spot open when they place defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson on injured reserve because of the ankle injury he sustained Sunday at Washington.