THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is scheduled to undergo surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Editor's Picks Rams have it all in receiving trio of Cooks, Woods and Kupp Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have combined to catch 53 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' three wins.

Near-career day for Jared Goff and another high-flying, 30-point game Showing a mastery of the offense, Goff powered the Rams to another high-flying win. The third-year QB showed just how loaded the Rams can be. 1 Related

"It's unfortunate," Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

McVay said Talib's recovery process and a timeline for his return would be predicated on what doctors discover during surgery Thursday.

"It depends on once you get in there because the specifics of what the severity is once you actually see what needs to be totally fixed," McVay said. "If there's something going on with his deltoid [ligament] then it ends up being a little bit longer."

Marcus Peters, who suffered a calf strain Sunday, is day-to-day, McVay said, and will be a game-time decision Thursday when the Rams (3-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (1-1-1).

"He's feeling good," McVay said. "I think it's a great representation of his toughness to even still have it be a chance that he's going to play. You look at what occurred and you talk about what that position requires and entails with the movement, so he's taking steps in the right direction."

Backup cornerbacks Sam Shields and Troy Hill took over for Talib and Peters against the Chargers and will be expected to start or play large roles Thursday.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who is used mostly in the slot, also can fill in on the outside.

The Rams' acquired Talib, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and Peters, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, via trades over the offseason in an effort to upgrade their defense.

This season, Talib has seven tackles and two pass deflections.

Peters has four tackles, a pass deflection and intercepted a pass and returned it for 50 yards for a touchdown in a Week 1 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Peters has a league-best 20 interceptions dating to 2015.