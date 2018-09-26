Ben Roethlisberger tosses a short pass to Vance McDonald, who shoves Chris Conte to the ground and goes 75 yards for a touchdown. (0:37)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Chris Conte, who was subjected to a brutal stiff-arm by Steelers tight end Vance McDonald on Monday Night Football, played in the game with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his knee, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conte "gutted it out and honestly shouldn't have played," the source said. The Bucs placed him on injured reserve Monday, clearing a spot for quarterback Jameis Winston to return from his three-game suspension. Conte will be replaced by rookie safety Jordan Whitehead.

There is a possibility that Conte can return later this season. The source said he'd be sidelined for the next six weeks.

Conte suffered the injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2; he left the game and did not return. Conte had been limited all week in practice, wearing a brace.