HOUSTON -- Texans safety Andre Hal is in remission after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in May.

The Texans announced Hal's diagnosis in June, saying that he was undergoing further testing and evaluation at the MD Anderson Cancer Center after he was given a preliminary diagnosis from the Texans' team physician. On Sept. 18, the doctors told Hal that he was in remission.

"Today's one of those days that is bigger than football," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "[Andre] Hal, his Hodgkin's lymphoma is in remission. Dre's a very special guy to us here, he's a very special guy to me. He's been here from the start.

"He's been a leader for us. He's just been an unbelievable guy in this organization. Dre never wavered in his belief that he would beat it. And he has."

Hal, 26, said he wanted to make it a priority to "keep his body" and "keep his strength" while fighting the cancer because he felt there was a chance that if he could beat the disease, he could play again this season. Team trainer Geoff Kaplan said Hal's medical team at MD Anderson and the Texans' training staff are still discussing where Hal will go from here, but that "everything," including Hal playing this season, "is on the table."

"I've been working out the whole time," Hal said. "I never stopped working out. I was obsessed. I wanted to get back on the field."

Kaplan called Hal's recovery "remarkable" and said his "response to the medication" was the "best-case scenario that you could imagine."

Hal was diagnosed after he came off the field from practice with blurry vision during OTAs. The doctors soon found lymphoma in his armpit and abdomen. Because he wanted a less harsh treatment on his body so he could have a chance to play this season, Hal elected not to do chemotherapy, but instead tried a treatment plan involving a drug being administered via IV that his doctor told him would give him a good prognosis to beat the disease.

Hal has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Texans. He signed a three-year contract with Houston in August 2017 and played in all 16 games for Houston last season.

Hal has been around the team while he was going through treatment because, he said, "I needed to feel normal."

"I felt like once I felt normal, my body started healing," Hal said. "And I had to be around Kareem Jackson, J Joe [Johnathan Joseph]. I've been around these guys for the last five years, so I didn't want to just stay home. ... I had to come back and be around the guys so I could heal and get better."