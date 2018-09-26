CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said A.J. Green is fine after missing the second half of Sunday's loss to the Panthers with a hip issue.

Green landed hard on his hip while trying to catch a pass and eventually went to the sidelines while clearly in pain. He did not return to the game, and watched the rest of the contest while sitting on a cooler.

A. J. Green is recovering from a hard fall on his hip that stoked fears that he'd re-injured a college ailment, but it appears he's on the mend. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Lewis said he thought Green may have slightly re-aggravated an old injury from college, but has been on the mend. Lewis said he didn't exactly know what was wrong during the game because Green said there was pain in both hips and also pain in his shoulder after he landed on it awkwardly.

"He seemed to come around very quickly with the anti-inflammatories. We're very fortunate with that," Lewis said.

Green was in pads during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, but went to the rehab field with Joe Mixon after the team was done stretching.

Green said after the game that he thought he would be able to go back in. He initially jogged off but couldn't shake off the pain. Green said he felt better afterward and should be ready to go next week.

"I just came down on my hip and I guess my two bones just hit. Just another bruise. I should be fine," he said on Sunday. "At first I didn't feel anything. I just thought the air got knocked out of me. Then I got up and I was like, 'Oh, it hurts a little bit.' I didn't feel anything pop or anything like that. So I should be fine."

He added: "I hurt it as soon as I hit the ground. I just fell awkwardly. I did the same thing in college."

Mixon and Billy Price are also on the mend. Mixon had a procedure done after the Ravens game to remove loose particles in his knee, but had progressed to doing some jogging on the side by Friday. He was in attendance during Wednesday's practice but was not dressed out, and went to the rehab field.

Price, who has a foot injury, is still in a walking boot, but was able to ride the stationary bike during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.

"Joe's doing great, Lewis said. "We're very happy and pleased with he and Billy's progress. Very positive reports. And we have a chance to have all hands on deck here soon, and that's exciting. But Joe's youth and everything I think is playing a big part. I think Billy's youth is playing a big part. We'll keep the glass half full and keep moving on."