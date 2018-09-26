ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday that he will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers despite still being limited in Wednesday's practice with cracked rib cartilage.

"I'm playing," he said. "I felt good today. Still some pain. But I'll be alright. I can deal with that during the game."

LeSean McCoy left the game against the Chargers on Sept. 16 with a rib injury, and didn't play last Sunday against the Vikings. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy continued to wear a non-contact jersey during practice Wednesday but said he was able to run at full speed.

"Today was the first day I really ran hard," he said. "Cutting was kind of a minor little setback. Other than that, I felt good. I felt fast. I felt rested. I'm excited."

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that McCoy has made "considerable progress" in recovering from the rib injury he suffered Sept. 16. McCoy did not play in the Bills' win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings.

"I couldn't sprint without any pain," McCoy said. "Just imagine really getting hit -- it would be even more pain. I just didn't want to affect the team by going out there, not being 100 percent, not being 80 percent. They sat me out. Today I've been full go, sprinting. I'm ready to get out there. I'm ready to get back going."

McCoy has 61 yards on 16 carries this season, as well as 28 yards on five catches.

"I got to get it going, looking at all the other running backs," he said. "I've got a lot to do."