PITTSBURGH -- Cornerback Joe Haden has a new item for the NFL absurdity file, thanks to the drug test waiting for him after the Steelers' flight home from Tampa, Florida.

Haden said he received a drug test around 3 a.m. Tuesday, more than three hours after the Steelers' 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Right when we left Tampa they were like, 'Joe, when we land, you've got a drug test,'" said Haden, who tweeted about the test this week.

Land in Pittsburgh 2 a Drug test!Seriously it's 3 a.m. literally? Couldn't wait til the morning? 😤 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 25, 2018

"It was me, (kicker Chris) Boswell had one -- it was like seven of us that had a drug test. I was like, 'Dude, you can just tell me to come back in the morning.' I don't get it," he said.

Players around the league are randomly selected for drug testing throughout the season, and they must be ready to report upon notification.

An independent collector conducts the test.

Haden, who is in his second season with the Steelers, said he doesn't remember getting a postgame test during his seven years with the Cleveland Browns.

The setup this time was especially awkward, he said.

"We did it right at the airport, right when we land," Haden said. "We go into basically where TSA would check us out. This dude is sitting there, we have a bathroom, and we do it just like the training room but we're sitting in the damn lobby."

Haden, who has a 2-year-old son, tried to rest up during the two-hour plane ride but said he lost precious sleep because of the test.

At least he had three pass deflections in the win.

"We've been up all day, we have an 8:30 game, leave Tampa right after the game, we land at 3 in the morning, only thing I'm thinking about is getting back to the house," Haden said. "Super tired. You try to sleep on the plane, woke up and have to take a test. It is what it is. I was thinking another couple of hours wouldn't hurt. I ended up getting home at 4:15, then my little man was up in the room at 6."