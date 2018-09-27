Biggest injury questions for all 32 teams in Week 4

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 4.

Scan through all 32 teams by division, or click here to jump ahead to your team:

AFC EAST

Running back LeSean McCoy said he will play Sunday against the Packers after missing an upset win over Minnesota with cracked rib cartilage. McCoy was able to run full speed Wednesday for the first time since the injury, although he said he had a "minor little setback" in trying to cut. McCoy continued to wear a noncontact jersey to practice and was limited. -- Mike Rodak

The Dolphins will be without their two top rotational defensive ends in William Hayes (ACL, out for season) and Andre Branch (knee, "highly unlikely" to play, per Adam Gase) vs. the Patriots. A third defensive end, Cameron Wake, missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury. Miami is getting really thin on the edge and it could increase the amount of time Tom Brady has in the pocket on Sunday. Tight end A.J. Derby (foot) also didn't practice Wednesday and it seems likely that rookie Mike Gesicki will see his most significant role yet vs. the Patriots. The possible return of safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) should help the Dolphins' secondary. -- Cameron Wolfe

Without running back Rex Burkhead (neck), the Patriots will rely more on first-round pick Sony Michel, passing back James White and newly signed Kenjon Barner. One area in which that hurts offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' planning is with the "pony" grouping of two RBs on the field at the same time -- Burkhead and White -- as McDaniels has used that as a way to counter a shortage at the wide receiver position. The debut of receiver Josh Gordon would go a long way toward providing some more flexibility, and it all comes down to how Gordon's hamstring responds this week in practice after he was limited all of last week. -- Mike Reiss

Two injuries in the secondary bear watching: safety Marcus Maye (foot) and nickelback Buster Skrine (knee). After missing the first three games, Maye finally has a legitimate chance to play. The Jets really need him because fill-in Doug Middleton is now dealing with a knee injury. If Skrine can't play, the slot corner will be rookie Parry Nickerson, who would probably be targeted by the Jaguars if he is in that role.-- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is dealing with multiple injuries, and he missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. This comes a week after he injured his right elbow, which led him to wear a brace for last Sunday's game. If Stanley can't play, James Hurst moves from right to left tackle and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. starts at right tackle. This would be a challenge in facing the Steelers, who are tied for second in the NFL with 11 sacks. -- Jamison Hensley -- Jamison Hensley

Wide receiver A.J. Green didn't play in the second half of Sunday's game against the Panthers after landing hard on his hip, but he said he would be ready to go for the following game. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Green is fine, and it bodes well for his status that Green practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Barring a setback, it looks likely he'll play against the Falcons. -- Katherine Terrell

The Browns have good news on the injury front, as defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said he will be able to play in Oakland. Ogbah, who missed two games with a sprained ankle, should help a pass rush that includes Myles Garrett (four sacks) and Larry Ogunjobi (three sacks). Tyrod Taylor remained in concussion protocol on Wednesday; he will be the backup to Baker Mayfield if he's cleared. -- Pat McManamon

Corner Mike Hilton (elbow) was wearing an arm sling inside the locker room Wednesday but wants to try to practice later in the week. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was a surprise addition to the injury report with an abdominal injury. It's not believed to be serious. The Steelers' offensive line hopes to get David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert back this week. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

The Texans put wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) on injured reserve. Houston doesn't have much depth at the position, as receivers Keke Coutee and Sammie Coates were inactive in Week 3. Coutee did say Monday that he's "close" to playing in his first NFL game. When he plays, he should see most of Ellington's snaps in the slot. -- Sarah Barshop

Starting safeties Malik Hooker (hip/groin) and Clayton Geathers (knee) and top two tight ends Jack Doyle (hip) and Eric Ebron (shoulder/knee) all missed practice Wednesday. Doyle is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but the Colts can't afford to be without Hooker and Geathers on what's been a surprisingly impressive defensive unit (16th overall) this season. Geathers didn't practice much last week but still started in Week 3 at Philadelphia. -- Mike Wells

There's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the status of running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Jets. Fournette practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and has yet to practice fully or play since he was hurt in the season opener. Yeldon did not practice Wednesday after aggravating his injury last Sunday against the Titans. Fournette moved around very well in the period of practice that the media observed, so that's a good sign, but he did the same last Friday and did not play. Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds, who has nine yards on four carries since being called up from the practice squad, would be the team's main options if Fournette and Yeldon are out. That means the Jaguars would put the game on Blake Bortles, the way they did against New England. -- Michael DiRocco

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion last week against the Jaguars and is under concussion protocol. Marcus Mariota came on in relief and led the Titans to the win. Mariota will get the start this week as he continues to work around a pinched nerve that has kept him from being able to grip the ball firmly. Because of that, there will be some parts of the playbook that are off limits, but offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has shown he can put together a game plan to overcome limitations. Tennessee signed veteran Austin Davis to be the backup in case Gabbert is unable to play on Sunday, and Gabbert sitting out seems likely given how delicately head coach Mike Vrabel treats concussions. Right tackle Jack Conklin, who suffered a torn ACL in last season's playoff loss against New England, has a good chance of returning to the lineup Sunday. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Linebacker Brandon Marshall, who has missed some practice time this season with a knee injury, played 33 snaps against the Ravens this past Sunday. But he was the only player who did not participate in the team's practice Wednesday -- an extra day of work since the Broncos play on Monday night. Marshall missed practice last week and rookie Josey Jewell played in his spot against the Ravens in the Broncos' base defense as Marshall largely played in the Broncos' specialty packages. The Broncos are hopeful Marshall can practice some this week, with the Chiefs next on the docket, and at least be available for some work in the nickel and dime. If he isn't, Jewell will continue to get more work. Cornerback Adam Jones, who missed the game against the Ravens with a thigh injury, and cornerback Tramaine Brock, who left Sunday's game with a groin injury, both practiced Wednesday and coach Vance Joseph said he expected both players to be available to play against the Chiefs. -- Jeff Legwold

Outside linebacker Dee Ford was playing as well as ever before he had to leave last week's game with a groin injury. His status for Monday night's game against the Broncos will come into better focus on Thursday, when the Chiefs begin their practice week. But they would feel his loss if he doesn't play. The Chiefs would choose from rookie Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon to replace Ford. Neither has shown he can produce as consistently as Ford, particularly as pass-rushers. -- Adam Teicher

Go-to receiver Keenan Allen did not participate in practice on Wednesday for the Chargers due to a knee issue, according to the team's injury report. Allen appeared dinged up during the second half of his team's loss last week against the Rams, but stayed in the game. Considered one of the front-line players who serves as an engine for the Chargers' offense, Allen's health status is worth monitoring this week. -- Eric D. Williams

Right tackle Donald Penn, who left Sunday's loss at Miami early in the second quarter with concussion-like symptoms, and rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall, who has not played since suffering a left ankle injury in the season opener against the Rams, were both participating in Wednesday's nonpadded practice. Both being good to go Sunday against the Browns would go a long way toward the Raiders' getting their first win of the season, what with Cleveland's intimidating pass rush and the Browns' somewhat leaky offensive line. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Linebacker Sean Lee will miss some time with a hamstring injury. Life without Lee has not been good, but the Cowboys feel they are covered better at the spot with the play of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch than they have been the past few years. Still, the Cowboys have to show they can win without him. Dating back to 2015, they are 1-7 in games in which Lee does not play. -- Todd Archer

All eyes remain on outside linebacker Olivier Vernon (high ankle) and cornerback Eli Apple (groin). Vernon practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time in a month, while Apple worked on the side with a trainer. It's a step in the right direction for Vernon, who finally has a real shot to be back on the field Sunday afternoon against the Saints. And boy do the Giants need him. They're tied for 31st in the NFL with four sacks. -- Jordan Raanan

WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) has gotten the medical green light and has a good chance of playing Sunday against the Titans. The position to watch is running back. Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) both sat out practice Wednesday after missing last week's action. Coach Doug Pederson said he does expect both back on the practice field at some point this week, but both injuries appear to be day-to-day. -- Tim McManus

Left tackle Trent Williams had a minor knee procedure to clean up the bursa in his knee. Coach Jay Gruden said the procedure had been scheduled and he should be fine for the Oct. 8 game at New Orleans. The Redskins have a bye this week.-- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Cornerback Prince Amukamara did not practice Wednesday because of the hamstring injury he sustained in the second half on Sunday at Arizona. Nor did fellow cornerback Marcus Cooper Sr. (hamstring), meaning the Bears could be short-handed in the secondary for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers' potent passing attack. --Jeff Dickerson

Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday -- a concern after he's missed the past two games with said shoulder injury. Matt Patricia was evasive when asked if there was concern Ansah could be out for a long period of time, saying "whoever is out there ready to go, we're ready to go." He later added that Ansah is trying to work as hard as he can to return every day. Tight end Michael Roberts (knee) also missed Sunday's game and practice Wednesday. He'll be worth monitoring because he's a potential red zone option -- but Detroit can make up for his loss with a combination of Luke Willson and Hakeem Valles at tight end and more usage of three-receiver sets as well. If Ansah's absence is prolonged, though, that's a blow for Detroit's defense in the long term -- and for his potential contract talks this offseason. -- Michael Rothstein

Tight end Jimmy Graham was a surprise on the Packers' injury report. He was listed with a knee injury, although he finished Sunday's loss at Washington, playing all but five offensive snaps. He did not practice. Neither did Aaron Rodgers, but he hasn't worked on a Wednesday since his Week 1 knee injury. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) returned to practice on a limited basis after dropping out last Sunday after 28 snaps. -- Rob Demovsky

Running back Dalvin Cook is still nursing the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Bills game, but he said this week there's a "good chance" he plays. Cook is officially listed as "questionable" for Thursday's game in Los Angeles, as are left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), safety Anthony Harris (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (ankle). If Reiff is unable to play in Los Angeles, the Vikings could elect to move Rashod Hill to left tackle and start rookie Brian O'Neill at right tackle. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Running back Devonta Freeman was expected to be sidelined at least a couple of games with a right knee contusion. It would be three games if he doesn't make it back this week, although he did participate in a walk-through Wednesday. Meanwhile, Julio Jones sat out like he did last week at this time with a calf injury, but he should be ready for game day. -- Vaughan McClure

Tight end Greg Olsen (fractured foot) has missed two games and has a bye week to continue his rehab. He'll be re-evaluated next week on whether he can return for the Giants on Oct. 7 or soon thereafter. But, he told ESPN that because he didn't have surgery (as he did a year ago on the same foot) he is "way ahead of schedule." He is walking without a boot or a limp. -- David Newton

The Saints' biggest injury news of the week was losing nickel CB Patrick Robinson to injured reserve, which will make for a dicey matchup against Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard on Sunday. The Saints' pass defense has already been struggling mightily this year, and Robinson was one of their most reliable defensive backs. Meanwhile, Wednesday's injury report was loaded with big names who were limited in practice (including running back Alvin Kamara, defensive end Cameron Jordan, starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Andrus Peat, wide receivers Ted Ginn Jr. and Cameron Meredith, and starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison). It's too early in the week to tell how many guys are just getting rest after an overtime slugfest at Atlanta and how many are in actual danger of missing Sunday's game at New York. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs lost starting strong safety Chris Conte to a torn PCL on "Monday Night Football," with rookie Jordan Whitehead replacing him. That now makes three rookies in the Bucs' defensive backfield. The Bucs' interior line continues to get banged up. In addition to Beau Allen still being out with a foot injury, Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy is now limited with a biceps injury. Rookie Vita Vea continues to try to work his way back into playing shape from a strained calf, but has not practiced in full yet. That's the next step for him before playing. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is still dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. He went through drills and routes during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, but coach Steve Wilks said Fitzgerald was held out of the rest of practice as a precaution. Fitzgerald is expected to play again Sunday, as he did while dealing with the injury last weekend against Chicago, when he was targeted just twice, tying for the fewest of his career. -- Josh Weinfuss

Uncertainty looms at cornerback for the Rams this week as they prepare to face a top receiving duo in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Aqib Talib was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury and Marcus Peters was listed as questionable on the injury report due to a calf strain. Expect backups Sam Shields and Troy Hill to start, or see a significant amount of time, at the position moving forward. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers are dealing with a variety of injuries beyond the loss of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Cornerback Richard Sherman will miss this week with a calf injury, but the rest of the secondary is also dealing with issues, in particular starting safeties Adrian Colbert (hip) and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). Neither practiced on Wednesday and their status is in doubt for Sunday against the high-powered Chargers offense. Running back Matt Breida (knee/calf) also did not practice Wednesday, but said he believes he will be ready to go this weekend. The Niners could use Breida, who remains tied for the NFL rushing lead through three weeks. -- Nick Wagoner

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin is back at practice for the first time since suffering an MCL injury in the opener. Pete Carroll is hopeful that he'll be available Sunday at Arizona, and said Baldwin is "very confident that he can have a chance to play," but the coach stopped well short of guaranteeing it. This seems like a case where the Seahawks may be tempted to wait one more week to make sure they don't bring Baldwin back too early and risk his knee injury lingering. Considering that he missed a month of training camp because of an injury to his other knee, which he said would require management throughout the season, caution could be warranted. -- Brady Henderson