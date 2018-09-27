Rishard Matthews apparently has had enough.

The veteran wide receiver told A to Z Sports on Wednesday that he has reached an agreement with the Tennessee Titans for his release.

"EVERYTHING IS GOOD! JUST WASN'T HAPPY WITH WHAT WAS GOING ON BARELY GETTING ANY PLAYING TIME. IT WAS TIME TO MOVE ON," he told the website in a text message.

"I've been the leading receiver [on the Titans] for two years. Then all of a sudden I'm barely playing and not even starting," Matthews added. "Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets."

Earlier Wednesday, Matthews posted on Instagram: "Daddy is home for good until someone calls him to get off the couch."

He was not at the Titans' facility for what coach Mike Vrabel categorized as personal reasons.

In August, Matthews signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans that had a base value of $7.75 million. He missed all of training camp due to a knee injury.

The veteran wideout was off to a slow start this season, catching only three of six targets for a total of 11 yards. His six targets are tied for fifth on the Titans. He played 36 snaps against the Miami Dolphins in the season opener, followed by 28 snaps in Week 2 and 31 in Week 3.

Matthews filled in as a punt returner on Sunday, after cornerback Adoree' Jackson was knocked out of the Titans' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.

Matthews' role on the team diminished as second-year wide receiver Taywan Taylor and third-year wideout Tajae Sharpe saw their snaps increase. Now, Tennessee will rely on Taylor and Sharpe, along with Darius Jennings and Nick Williams, to make up for the loss of Matthews.