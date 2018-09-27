Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, listed as questionable with a calf injury, is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams would then be without both starting cornerbacks, Peters and Aqib Talib, who is having ankle surgery Thursday. Peters and Talib both went down in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

Peters went down in the second quarter and was sidelined for the rest of the game. He walked out of the locker room afterward wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

Talib was hurt in the second half and left the locker room with the help of a crutch, wearing a boot on his left foot.

On the Vikings side, the team is optimistic that running back Dalvin Cook will play Thursday, despite a hamstring injury, a source told Schefter. The team still wants to see him pregame before making a decision, but the Vikings are encouraged.