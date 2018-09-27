Stephen A. Smith lauds the Panthers for signing Eric Reid and hopes the next free agent to get a job is Colin Kaepernick. (1:26)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Thursday signed Pro Bowl free agent safety Eric Reid, who was not re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason amidst the controversy of his grievance with the NFL.

In 2016, Reid was the first player to join former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial equality and police brutality.

Last season, the NFLPA filed a grievance with the NFL on Reid's behalf, alleging that team owners and the league, influenced by President Donald Trump, colluded to prevent his employment because of his protests.

Reid will replace veteran Da'Norris Searcy, who last week was placed on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion in a month.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told ESPN on Thursday that the team began exploring its options Monday and brought Reid in to meet with the staff on Wednesday. Asked if Reid's grievance with the NFL was a factor, he said, "This was a football decision.''

"We made this decision based on the fact he's a good football player,'' Hurney told ESPN. "He's played at a very high level the last few years. We think he can come in and help us win games.''

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Reid's grievance against the NFL is expected to proceed.