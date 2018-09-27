PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Jay Ajayi says he has a small fracture in his back but plans to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
"You just have to roll with it until it heals on its own," he said, adding that it's possible to do that while still playing. "You just have to protect it."
Ajayi injured his back early in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. A group of Bucs defenders bent him backwards while tackling him behind the line of scrimmage. He remained in for one more play before hobbling to the sideline.
Ajayi twice went into the locker room for treatment but did end up going back into the game. He finished with seven carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. He sat out last week against the Indianapolis Colts and missed Wednesday's practice before returning on Thursday as a full participant.
The 25-year-old Ajayi is in a contract year. He has three touchdowns over two games despite limited action.
Receiver Alshon Jeffery sat out Thursday with an illness. It seems something is going around. Defensive end Michael Bennett missed Wednesday's session with an illness as well but returned Thursday.
Safety Rodney McLeod had season-ending surgery to repair a torn MCL, according to reports. The Eagles did not immediately confirm the news. Veteran Corey Graham is expected to slide into a starting role opposite Malcolm Jenkins in McLeod's absence.