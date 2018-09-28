Josina Anderson reports on Everson Griffen, who is being evaluated at a hospital after an incident at a hotel last weekend where police were called. (1:49)

LOS ANGELES -- Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen on Thursday issued a first statement regarding the events that transpired Saturday, days after being hospitalized following his involvement in separate incidents that caused team leadership to be concerned for his mental health and well-being,

Griffen posted a short message on Instagram in which he apologized to "everyone who was impacted" and thanked his family, teammates, the Vikings organization and the fan base for support expressed toward him and his family.

According to a police incident report from the Minnetrista Police Department, Les Pico, the Vikings' executive director of player development, told police last week that Griffen had been "explosive, screaming and yelling" at the team facility and that he had been struggling in recent weeks.

On Sept. 20, Griffen was told by the Vikings not to worry about practice or the Bills game and to instead place his focus on getting himself the help he needed. Contrary to what was listed in the police report, at no time was Griffen barred from the Vikings' training facility, according to multiple sources.

Then on Saturday, Griffen was involved in an incident at Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, where he had been staying for several days, in which he allegedly threatened to shoot someone if he was not allowed in his room. Griffen was later involved in a separate incident where he showed up at Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes' home and allegedly attempted to enter, according to the police report, an allegation Waynes denied in a statement issued by the Vikings.

Asked by police why he went to Waynes' home, Griffen said that "God made me do it" and later agreed to go to the hospital. The reporting officer placed a health and welfare hold on Griffen "based upon his actions and information I had acquired about him."

In his Instagram post, Griffen said he is focused on resolving personal issues he has been dealing with for a long time.

"Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone," the post said.

Griffen is not with the Vikings as they take on the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. At a news conference on Tuesday, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said "the only thing I'm really concerned for Everson about isn't anything to do with football, it's about him getting better."

Griffen said he does not have an exact timeline for his return but vowed to return as a "much-improved person and player."