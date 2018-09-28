LOS ANGELES -- His excitement couldn't be contained.

Jared Goff, known for his even-keel demeanor, ran to the sideline and delivered a celebratory chest bump with coach Sean McVay.

Moments earlier, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback had delivered a strike over the middle to hit receiver Cooper Kupp in stride for a 70-yard touchdown.

The throw was among Goff's best of the season, but it wasn't even his most impressive moment of the night in a 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Goff set career highs with 465 yards passing and five passing touchdowns. He completed 26 of 33 attempts, threw no interceptions and finished with a quarterback rating of 158.3. His previous career high was 355 passing yards, set last season in a victory over the Houston Texans.

Tight windows? Goff threw it there. Double coverage? Goff dropped it in. Receivers on the loose? Goff hit them in stride.

Goff's five passing touchdowns are the most by a Rams quarterback since Kurt Warner in 1999.

In the second quarter, Kupp got behind Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr as Goff found him for the 70-yard touchdown, the third-longest of Goff's career, to give the Rams a 14-10 lead.

Later in the quarter, Goff rolled to his right, kept calm under pressure and dropped a pass into double coverage in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown to Kupp.

As if that wasn't enough, the next series, Goff completed a 47-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks to give the Rams a 28-17 lead.

And then in the third quarter, Goff completed a 31-yard pass for a touchdown to Robert Woods to put the Rams up 38-28.