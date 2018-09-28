NFL Live's Tedy Bruschi and Charles Woodson explain their picks for the Week 4 game between the Eagles and Titans. (0:44)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that running back Darren Sproles will miss this weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues to heal from a hamstring injury.

Sproles hurt the hamstring in practice leading into Week 2 and has missed the past two games.

"We tested Darren this week, and he's not there yet," Pederson said. "He's getting close with that hamstring."

Pederson confirmed that Jay Ajayi will suit up and play with a small fracture in his back.

"It sounds bad -- I actually had that same injury when I played," Pederson said. "It's a go-as-tolerated [situation]. He's a tough kid, he's battled through it and he's really felt fine through it. It might sound bad, but he's a tough kid, and he doesn't want to miss another one."

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss his second straight practice with an illness. According to Pederson, there is "a virus going around" the Eagles facility, which team doctors described to him as "about a 24-48-hour deal." Defensive end Michael Bennett missed a practice earlier in the week with an illness as well.

Asked if anyone else has gotten the bug, Pederson replied: "Not right now."

Pederson indicated that the team has seen enough out of Jeffery to feel comfortable about him playing Sunday against Tennessee if he's feeling better by then. Jeffery was cleared for contact this week following offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Safety Rodney McLeod did undergo knee surgery, Pederson confirmed, but didn't get into specifics. He is expected to be out for an extended period of time, quite possibly for the whole season. Veteran Corey Graham will likely start opposite Malcolm Jenkins in McLeod's absence.