JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Whether running back Leonard Fournette plays against the New York Jets won't be determined until Sunday because the team wants to give his injured right hamstring as much rest as possible.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) have listed Fournette as questionable for the game against the Jets (1-2) at TIAA Bank Field. Right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) also is questionable but the team said nickelback D.J. Hayden (toe) will not play.

Fournette, who hasn't played since injuring his hamstring late in the first half of the season opener, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's light workout. Even though that was the first time he's been a full participant since the injury, Fournette said he doesn't have a gut feeling on whether he'll be on the field against the Jets.

"It's wait and see," Fournette said. "... It's just tricky. It's tricky with hamstrings. You can feel good one day then something else might happen, you know what I mean? So it all depends. It all depends on you and your mindset."

Coach Doug Marrone said the team will monitor Fournette and Cann for the next two days. He also said he's hesitant to put a player that's not completely healthy on the field. Fournette said Friday he's been able to run and cut with no issues.

"The first thing that has to happen all the time is the doctor has to clear those guys, so if that doesn't happen then you have no recourse," Marrone said. "Then after that the player has to go out there. You have to see what his level of function is. If the player says he's not 100 percent [but says] he's 90 percent or 85 percent, then it becomes the coach's decision and I don't like to put anyone out there unless we feel like they're 100 percent. I think that our expectations are to be able go out there and do everything that we need to win."

Fournette did not play in the past two games and the Jaguars have rushed for a combined 191 yards against New England and Tennessee. Fournette ran for 41 yards on nine carries and caught three passes for 14 yards in the first half of the season opener before getting hurt.

It's good news that running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is not on the game status report. He did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. However, he did not participate in any drills that involved cutting during the open media viewing portion of Friday's workout.