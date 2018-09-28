NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson has been cleared to play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, coach Mike Vrabel said.

Jackson suffered a concussion last week when he was hit hard by Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy soon after fielding a punt. The training staff took him to the locker room and ruled him out for the game.

Jackson, who was under concussion protocol until being cleared Friday, was a full participant throughout the week. He was very upbeat during the week, even dancing during practice and in the locker room.

Jackson told ESPN that as far as he knows, everything is a full go, including punt return duties.

The second-year cornerback recorded his first interception in Week 2 and is looking to add to his total while going up against Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor, his former teammate at USC.