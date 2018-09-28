PHILADELPHIA -- Former All-Pro defensive back Wes Hopkins, who played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, has died. He was 57.

The team announced his death Friday. No cause was given.

Hopkins spent his entire NFL career in Philadelphia, starting 125 games. Hopkins ranks fifth on the franchise's all-time interceptions list with 30 and is tied for third in games played among defensive backs with 137.

"Wes Hopkins is one of the best safeties in the history of our franchise and played a major role in the team's success during his time here in Philadelphia," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "He was well-respected among his teammates and coaches, not only because of the way he played the game and what he was able to accomplish on the field, but also because of the way he carried himself and the type of leader he was.

"He had a genuine love of the game and that's one of the reasons he connected so well with the people of Philadelphia. Wes will be forever remembered as an Eagles Legend and somebody who helped build the foundation for our organization's success. Our thoughts are with his family during this time."

Hopkins was selected to the All-Pro team in 1985, when he had six interceptions.

A second-round draft pick in 1983, Hopkins was a member of SMU's 2018 Hall of Fame induction class.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.