Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott lost the tip of the pinkie on his left hand during Minnesota's game Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to the field after receiving stitches, a source told ESPN.

Editor's Picks Zimmer: Concerned about Vikings' struggling D Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team is "going to have to look at everything" after his defense was embarrassed in back-to-back weeks.

McDermott underwent surgery on Friday to repair the tip of the finger, the source said. The source indicated a piece of bone broke off the tip, leaving McDermott with a loss of one-quarter of the digit.

The injury occurred when the finger apparently got caught in an opponent's face mask after McDermott snapped the ball for Dan Bailey's 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the second quarter.

Backup long snapper David Morgan filled in while the 6-foot-5, 240-pound McDermott, a sixth-year pro out of UCLA, was receiving medical attention on the sideline.