Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is expected to be active Sunday for the first time this season, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, the Bucs' second-round pick this year, had missed the team's first three games of the 2018 season as a healthy scratch.

Tampa Bay has Jones listed as the No. 3 running back on its depth chart, behind Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers. Barber has 124 yards on 43 carries this season.