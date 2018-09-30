Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will make his first NFL start Sunday and Mike Glennon will back him up, meaning Sam Bradford will be the No. 3 quarterback and inactive, sources tell ESPN.

Editor's Picks Why Sam Bradford didn't work out as the Cardinals' QB A breakdown of Sam Bradford's passes through three games shows he got rid of the ball quickly and threw short even though he was barely under duress.

Bradford will lose out on the chance to earn the $312,500 roster bonus that comes with being a part of the 46-man active roster, according to sources.

If Bradford stays as the No. 3 quarterback for the rest of the season -- and barring injury, there is a real chance that happens -- then he would lose out on more than $4 million in bonuses while the Cardinals will save that much against their salary cap.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks named Rosen, Arizona's first-round draft pick in April, as the new starter Monday, saying that the rookie "gives us an opportunity to be successful." Wilks also said he didn't get any pushback on the move from the front office.

Rosen replaced Bradford during last week's loss to the Chicago Bears with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game and played the final two drives. He attempted to march the offense into range for a game-winning field goal but was intercepted to end his first drive, then was sacked to the end the game.

Bradford passed for just 400 yards and two touchdowns while throwing four interceptions in three starts for the winless Cardinals.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.