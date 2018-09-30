        <
          Lions RG T.J. Lang ruled out with concussion

          1:51 PM ET
          • Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Detroit Lions right guard T.J. Lang left Sunday's game against Dallas in the first quarter with a concussion.

          It is the second straight season that Lang has suffered a concussion.

          Lang suffered the injury on a 1-yard run by LeGarrette Blount, where it appeared he made contact with Dallas linebacker Jaylon Smith. Lang then was doubled over in pain on the turf before being helped off the field with trainers and taken directly to the locker room.

          The Pro Bowler had been working through a back injury throughout the first few weeks of the season and dealt with a foot injury during training camp.

          With Lang out, the Lions replaced him with Kenny Wiggins at right guard.

