CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was ejected in the first half of Sunday's game for pushing an official.

The incident occurred after teammate Eddie Jackson intercepted a pass from Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter. The Bears were leading 35-3 at the time.

Hicks recorded a sack earlier in the game. The 28-year-old has three sacks on the season, trailing only Khalil Mack for the team lead (four).

As he walked off to the Bears' locker room, Hicks peeled off his jersey and shoulder pads and threw them into the crowd.