JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was pulled from Sunday's game against the New York Jets after experiencing hamstring tightness.

Starting center Brandon Linder also left the game in the first half and did not return because of a back injury.

This was Fournette's first game back since he injured his right hamstring late in the first half of the season opener. He carried the ball 11 times for 30 yards and caught one pass for 5 yards before he left the game late in the first half. The team declared him out before the second half began.

Fournette had practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's light workout. Fournette practiced on a limited basis the previous week but missed the Jaguars' game against Tennessee in Week 3.

Linder was hurt during the Jaguars' first scoring drive and did not come back on the field after that. He was replaced in the lineup by Tyler Shatley.