INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri passed Hall of Famer Morten Andersen for the most field goals in NFL history late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Vinatieri made a 42-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half to give him 566 for his career. He needed 38 fewer field goal attempts than Andersen to break the record. Vinatieri, a surefire future Hall of Fame selection, has made 303 field goals during his 13 years with the Colts and 263 during his first 10 years with the New England Patriots.

Vinatieri should also pass Andersen for the NFL's all-time points lead (2,544) at some point later this season, barring some kind of injury. Vinatieri went into Sunday's action with 2,511 career points. Vinatieri, who is in his 23rd season and will turn 46 in December, has said he will not put a timetable on how much longer he plays beyond this season.