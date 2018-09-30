CHICAGO -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, put Jameis Winston into the game in the second half of a 48-10 loss.

Under heavy pressure from the Bears' defense, the Bucs' offense mustered just three first downs and converted one third down under Fitzpatrick. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 126 yards and was intercepted by Eddie Jackson on a pass intended for Mike Evans.

On Winston's first possession, he completed five passes, but he was picked off by Danny Trevathan at the Chicago 28-yard line. He finished 16-of-19 for 145 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

In the fourth quarter, after converting on fourth-and-3 on an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin, Winston hit tight end Cameron Brate along the seam for a 16-yard score.

Winston was active for the first time since serving a three-game suspension, but the plan was for Fitzpatrick to get the start and for the Bucs to re-evaluate their quarterback situation during next week's bye week.

The Bucs' struggles against the Bears went far beyond Fitzpatrick. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky shredded the Bucs' defense, throwing for 354 yards and six touchdowns, the most points given up by the Bucs' defense since 2014.

Bucs starting tight end O.J. Howard left the game with a left knee injury and didn't return. Cornerback Carlton Davis aggravated a groin injury and left the game in the second half and also did not return.