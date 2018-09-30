PHOENIX -- Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas, who held out all offseason in protest of his contract situation, appeared to give the middle finger in the direction of Seattle's sideline as he was being taken into the locker room on a cart.

Thomas was hurt on the play that resulted in Arizona's game-tying touchdown from Josh Rosen to receiver Chad Williams. Several Seahawks teammates knelt around him while holding hands as members of the team's medical staff tended to Thomas. A few Cardinals players, including Larry Fitzgerald, came over to offer their support, as well.

Thomas was replaced at free safety by second-year pro Tedric Thompson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Seahawks are still open to trading Thomas, but that they have refused to budge on their asking price of a 2019 second-round pick.

Thomas has voiced his displeasure over his contract, which is in its final year and includes an $8.5 million salary. After reporting to the team on the Wednesday before Seattle's opener, Thomas said he determined that he had too much money to lose -- $500,000 in weekly game checks -- if he were to continue his holdout into the regular season.

After intercepting his second and third passes of the season in Seattle's win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Thomas told reporters that he had sat out practice the week before in an attempt to protect himself as he continues to seek a new deal. Thomas' absences in practice the Wednesday and Friday of that week were listed as non injury-related.

Coach Pete Carroll said this week that the Seahawks and Thomas are in a "good place" and that he wasn't concerned about any more drama with Thomas.

Also Sunday, Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was ruled out.